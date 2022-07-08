NPCI partners with JBIMS to offer a Master’s degree program in Digital Payments to its employees

Mumbai: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has collaborated with Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) to co-create a Master’s in Management Studies (MMS) program in Digital Payments for its employees.

Launched under NPCI’s“Learn while you Earn” higher education program, the first batch commenced today with an inaugural session. The specially curated, one-of-its-kind program will integrate aspects of technology, finance, BFSI, and information system and management studies into a single Master’s specialization in Digital Payments to cater to the varied requirements of the industry today.

The program will serve as a platform to build leaders of tomorrow, who are capable to manage the growing digital payment user-base and will further bring technological reforms to the financial ecosystem.

Being a hybrid program, employees will take weekend classes and spend only one week on campus per semester thereby allowing them to learn while they continue to earn at NPCI. The program is aimed to enrich employees with a deeper understanding and knowledge of research methodologies while encouraging them to publish research papers and articles.

Additionally, NPCI employees also have the opportunity to pursue super-specialization and further studies (PhD) after the completion of the Master’s program.

Dr. Srinivasan R. Iyengar, Director, JBIMS said, “We are thrilled to be co-building this first-of-a-kind specialised MMS program in digital payments for NPCI employees. At JBIMS, we ensure that our programs are in sync with today’s professional demands and be of relevance to employers and participants. We believe that MMS in digital payments will offer NPCI employees the best opportunities to learn and realize their potential.”

Dr. Kavita Laghate, Professor, JBIMS said,“At JBIMS, we are continually striving to make each program better in terms of relevance, content, and methods. We are excited to be part of this pathbreakingMMS in digital payments program developed for NPCI employees.”

Nishith Chaturvedi, Chief of HR & Administration at National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)said, “Creating learning opportunities is one of our key Employee Value Propositions and we are delighted to partner with a premier institute like JBIMSto co-create this Master’s program in digital payments. We believe in ‘Learning for All’ and encourage our employees to keep themselves relevant in a fast-paced world. We hope this initiative will further inspire the talented minds and help us in our mission to transform the Indian digital payments industry.”