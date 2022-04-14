NPCI gives approval to WhatsApp for additional 60mn users

Mumbai: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has approved an additional sixty (60) million users on UPI for WhatsApp. With this approval, WhatsApp will be able to expand the service to its hundred (100) million users.

