Nowgong Boils At 42.8°C, Is The Hottest Place In The Country

New Delhi: Maximum temperatures of more than 40.0°C were recorded at most places over the country. The highest maximum temperature of 42.8°C was recorded at Nowgong (East Uttar Pradesh), according to the India Meteorological Department.

As per weather forecast by the IMD, heat wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets over Saurashtra & Kutch and Haryana.

“Maximum temperatures more than 40.0°C were recorded at most places over East Uttar Pradesh; at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal and West Rajasthan; at a few places over Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat state and West Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Jharkhand and Marathwada, ” said the IMD.

The IMD further stated that “No Heat Wave Conditions likely over the country on 15th April”.