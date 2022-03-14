Now Sikh Passengers Allowed To Carry Kirpan At Indian Airports, Flights

New Delhi: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Monday issued an order allowing Sikh travellers to carry ‘kirpan’ on flights and airports.

The concession to Sikh passengers and Sikh employees of the aviation industry has been provided only in the case of Indian aircrafts operating from domestic terminals.

“Sikh passengers are permitted to carry a religious Kirpan on their person on domestic flights only. The size of the Kirpan should not exceed 9” in length (6” blade + 3” handle)”, the order read.

The announcement comes after a Sikh employee wearing a ‘kirpan’ was stopped from performing duty at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar on Thursday last week.

The ban had stirred a row, and upset the Sikh community that termed it as an infringement of their rights. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami in a letter had urged the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia to look into the incident and immediately withdraw the rule.

The BCAS had on March 4 issued a fresh guideline in which Sikh employees wearing ‘kirpan’ were debarred from performing duty at the airports of the country. Travellers too were not allowed to board flights if they were wearing a ‘kirpan’.