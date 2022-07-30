Now Liquor To Be Sold Only In Govt-Run Liquor Shops In Delhi

New Delhi: Rolling back its new excise policy, the Delhi government on Saturday announced that liquor to be sold only in government-run liquor shops from 1st August.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, from 1st August liquor will be sold only in government-run liquor shops.

Sisodia said, he has asked Delhi’s Chief Secretary to ensure that there should be no corruption in government shops and no illegal alcohol is sold in the city.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.