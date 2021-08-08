Now Get COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate On Whatsapp: Health Ministry

New Delhi: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Sunday that the COVID-19 vaccination certificate can now be obtained via WhatsApp within seconds.

Mandaviya’s office said anyone who wants to download the certificate can send a message ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp to a number +91 9013151515 and receive it.

“Revolutionising common man’s life using technology! Now get COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps,” Mandaviya’s office tweeted.

Steps to download Covid vaccination certificate:

– Save contact number +91 9013151515

– Type & send ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp

– Enter OTP received on your mobile phone

Earlier, the COVID-19 vaccination certificate could be downloaded from Co-WIN Portal or Arogya Setu/Umang Mobile Application. It could be downloaded after each dose (Provisional Certificate after first dose and Final Certificate after second dose).

The web link for COVID-19 vaccination certificate is available in the Text SMS sent to the beneficiary after vaccination and successful updation of vaccination status in Co-WIN.