Now Get 5% Discount On Booking Of Train Tickets Through UPI/BHIM

Bhubaneswar: To make the people digitally empowered under Digital India campaign and popularise the digital applications, Ministry of Railways is providing 5% discount on the tickets booked using Unified Payment Interface (UPI) including BHIM application.

The discount is available only on reserved tickets booked across the Passenger Reservation System. This discount will be applicable on tickets whose total value of basic fare shall be Rs. 100/- and above.

However, maximum discount on a ticket will not be more than Rs. 50/-. Such discount shall be applicable only across the reservation counter up to preparation of first reservation chart. After preparation of first chart, no such discount shall be applicable.

Passengers are requested to avail this facility while booking their tickets over the reservation/booking counters.