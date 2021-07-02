Now Covaxin Vaccine To Be Administered In Ganjam

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to introduce the Covaxin vaccine in the Ganjam district from July for vaccination of 18 years and above citizens.

The Ganjam Collector and Berhampur Municipal Corporation Commissioner have been asked to plan for the introduction of the Covaxin vaccine in the district this month and orient all concerned health personnel immediately.

In a letter to Ganjam Collector, Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation, Additional Chief Secretary of Health, P.K Mohapatra said, “Covaxin will be supplied to Ganjam for vaccination of beneficiaries who are yet to receive the first dose of vaccination and Covishield will be supplied only for beneficiaries, who are due for the second dose.”

“Beneficiaries vaccinated with Covishield (first dose) will be vaccinated with Covishield for second dose only and same is for Covaxin,” Mohapatra said in the letter.

Earlier, Covaxin was only available in Bhubaneswar in the state.