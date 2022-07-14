Novelist Khaled Hosseini Pens Heartwarming Note For Daughter Who Came Out As Transgender

New Delhi: Novelist Khaled Hosseini, who is known for The Kite Runner, and A Thousand Splendid Suns among others, has written a heartwarming note for his daughter, Haris, who came out as transgender. As per the author, Haris, 21, has taught his family about “bravery and truth”.

Mr Hosseini has shared a picture of Haris on Twitter along with the letter. It read, “Yesterday, my daughter Haris came out as transgender. I have never been prouder of her. She has taught our family so much about bravery and truth.”

He went on to add, “I know this process was painful for her. She is sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to. But she is strong and undaunted.”

Mr Hosseini has also pulled out a major throwback picture featuring himself and little Haris. It seems that the image was clicked during one of their beach outings. The novelist also said that Haris has her back. “I love my daughter. She is beautiful, wise, and brilliant. I will be by her side every step of the way. Our family stands behind her.”

Speaking about Haris’ journey, Mr Hosseini said, “I have known about Haris’ journey since last year and I’ve watched her navigate some very trying personal times. Transitioning is such a complicated undertaking—emotionally, physically, socially, psychologically—but Haris has met each challenge with grace, patience, and wisdom.”The proud father added, “I am delighted to now have not one but two beautiful daughters. Most of all, I am inspired by Haris’ fearlessness, her courage to share with the world her true self.”

People have applauded “wonderful father” Mr Hosseini’s warm gesture for his daughter.

Mr Hosseini ended his note by saying, “ It’s a privilege to watch her enter the world as the beautiful, wise, and brilliant woman that she is. May God bless her.”