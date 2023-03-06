Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Masters Event In US

Washington: World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from ATP/WTA Indian Wells Masters event, confirmed the organisers.

The Serbian, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against the virus, applied to the US government last month for special permission to play in ATP Masters events at Indian Wells and Miami.

The Indian Wells ATP 1000 event begins next week in the California desert and is followed by the prestigious tournament in Miami which Djokovic is now expected to miss.

The US currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11.

Djokovic’s vaccination status saw him deported from Australia shortly before the 2022 Australian Open.