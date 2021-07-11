Novak Djokovic wins record-equalling 20th Grand Slam and sixth Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final to win a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title. This is also Djokovic’s sixth Wimbledon title.

The World No. 1 drew level with his great rivals, Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Spain’s Rafael Nadal, who he has chased ever since he captured his first major crown at the 2008 Australian Open, in a historic 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 final victory over seventh-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini at The Championships, Wimbledon.

The win also put Djokovic three-quarters of the way to the first calendar Grand Slam of all four majors since 1969.