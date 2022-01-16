Novak Djokovic To Miss 2022 Australian Open After Losing Court Case

Melbourne: Novak Djokovic’s hopes of playing at the Australian Open were dashed after an Australian court upheld a government deportation order on Sunday.

Three Federal Court judges upheld a decision made on Friday by the immigration minister to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds.

The decision likely means that Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, will remain in detention in Melbourne until he is deported. The sensational 11-day battle over his COVID-19 vaccination status also ended his dream of a record 21st Grand Slam.

A deportation order usually also includes a three-year ban on returning to Australia.

Djokovic’s visa was initially cancelled on January 6 at Melbourne’s airport hours after he arrived to compete in the first Grand Slam of 2022.

The 34-year-old defending champion and first seed had been scheduled to play in the evening of the first day.