Novak Djokovic To Face Italy’s Matteo Berrettini In Wimbledon Men’s Final

London: Novak Djokovic, with a straight sets win over Canada’s Denis Shapovalov reached his 30th Grand Slam final on Friday.

The top-seeded Djokovic worked his way in and out of trouble against a much younger, much less experienced opponent Friday until eliminating No. 10 Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5 to reach the final at the All England Club.

In his seventh Wimbledon final, Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini after the world number nine became the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4.