Novak Djokovic To Defend Australian Open Title After ‘Exemption From Vaccination’

Melbourne: World number one Novak Djokovic is all set to take part in the upcoming Australian Open 2022 as he has been granted a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Serb also confirmed the development on his social media account.

He wrote: ” Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet

I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022 !!”

All participants at the Australian Open, which starts on January 17, need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a medical exemption, assessed by an independent panel of experts.