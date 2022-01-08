Novak Djokovic thanks fans regarding deportation row

Melbourne: Tennis star Novak Djokovic has thanked people “around the world” for their support as he awaits a decision on his deportation from Australia.

Djokovic landed this week to play in the Australian Open, having controversially been given an exemption to Australia’s vaccination rules.

But he was dramatically denied entry on landing.

Djokovic is currently in immigration detention in Melbourne with a court challenge due on Monday.

In his statement, the men’s world number one tennis player thanked people “around the world for your continuous support”.

“I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated,” he said in a message posted on Instagram.