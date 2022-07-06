Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon semifinals with 5-set comeback win

New York: Three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic recovered from two sets down to beat Jannik Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, and advance to the Wimbledon semifinals.

The top-seeded Serb extended his winning streak at the All England Club to 26 matches.

The six-time Wimbledon champion improved to 10-1 in five-set matches at the All England Club, with the loss coming in 2006.

Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, will next face either unseeded David Goffin or ninth-seeded Cameron Norrie for a spot in Sunday’s final.

The win was Djokovic’s 84th at Wimbledon and ties him with Jimmy Connors for second-most men’s singles match wins at the All England Club, trailing only Roger Federer.