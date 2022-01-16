Novak Djokovic Boards Dubai-Bound Plane Losing Australia Visa Battle

Melbourne: Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic flew out of Australia on Sunday after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa on the grounds of the country’s COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status.

According to a report by Reuters, the Serbian player boarded an Emirates flight bound from Melbourne to Dubai on Sunday evening just hours after the ruling.

The Serbian tennis player said after the ruling he was “extremely disappointed” as it meant he could not take part in the tournament, which starts on Monday. “I respect the Court’s ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country,” Djokovic said in a statement and wished the tournament well.

The unanimous ruling by a three-judge Federal Court bench shattered Djokovic’s hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open that starts on Monday.

Just hours after the judgement, Djokovic reached Melbourne airport and Federal agents were seen escorting him from the business lounge to the gate, where he boarded an Emirates flight bound for Dubai.