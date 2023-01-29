Novak wins his 22nd!

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic defeated Greek’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win his 10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title.

With the win, he extended his Grand Slam tally to 22 and now stands levelled with Rafael Nadal who also has the same number of Grand Slam wins.

Djokovic won the match in straight sets overcoming his opponent 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The victory allows Djokovic to return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

Now Djokovic has run his winning streak at the hard-court tournament to 28 matches. His 10th trophy in Australia adds to the record he already held. His 22 major championships — which include seven from Wimbledon, three from the U.S. Open and two from the French Open — are tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis.

Novak Djokovic has not lost at the Australian Open since a fourth-round exit to Hyeon-Chung in 2018. That’s now a record 28 matches without defeat, two better than Andre Agassi, spanning four titles.

After missing the 2022 edition due to deportation following his medical exemption controversy, Djokovic returned to the winner’s podium at Melbourne Park in style, dropping just one set all week.