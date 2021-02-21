Novak Djokovic Beats Daniil Medvedev, Lifts Australian Open Title For Ninth Time

Melbourne: Novak Djokovic outclassed Daniil Medvedev with 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 scoreline to claim a record-extending ninth Australian Open title on Sunday.

Djokovic dominated his serve to hold to take a 6-5 lead and then broke back Medvedev to take the first set 7-5. Medvedev lost the plot in the second set as World No 1 broke his serve thrice to win the set 6-2.

The 33-year-old from Serbia improved to 18-0 combined in semi-finals and finals on the hard courts of the Australian Open.

Ranked no 4, Medvedev was appearing in his second Grand Slam final, he was the runner-up to Nadal at the 2019 US Open, but is still left trying collect his first such championship.

Djokovic ended the 25-year-old Russian’s 20-match winning streak. Medvedev also had won his previous 12 matches against Top 10 opponents.