Notorious Snatchers’ Gang Busted In Cuttack; 22 Gold Chains, 2 Speed Bikes Seized

Tangi/Choudwar: Choudwar Police on Friday arrested a notorious chain snatcher, a middleman, and a receiver, who had formed a gang and were operating right under the nose of the Commissionerate Police.

The arrested notorious snatcher has been identified as Subrat Bhata (31), a native of Belgachia Jaypur village under Barang PS limits. While the middleman has been identified as Debasish Swain (25), of Belgachia- Gothapur village in Barang PS, the receiver identified as a native of Satara in Maharashtra Subham Kokate (23) a goldsmith presently residing at Chandnichowk Kaligali under Lalbag PS in Cuttack.

Police have seized 22 gold chains weighing around 295.380 Grams and two speed bikes— one black-red colour Bajaj Pulsar-220CC bike and one white-gray colour Pulsar 200 RC— from them.

According to police, On 22nd February, Arnapurna Pradhan, a resident of Madhupatna Nayabazar in Cuttack lodged an FIR stating that she along with her son were going towards Nuapatna in Choudwar on their motorcycle in the morning when two bike-borne miscreants snatched away two gold chains from them at Nuapatana-Madhusudan Bridge at about 09.40 AM to 09.45 AM and fled towards Choudwar.

During the course of the investigation and verification of CCTV footages, the police established the identity of the accused persons and mobilised spies to keep surveillance over the suspects. Acting on reliable information about the movement of the suspect near Birupa Barrage Chowk on Thursday evening, the police intercepted him with the same motorcycle which had a fake RC number.

During interrogation, accused Subrat Bhata confessed that he along with one of his acquaintances, Jubulu alias Subhranshu Parida of Kulakalapada in 42 Mauza of Cuttack used to move around the Twin City on speed bikes to commit robbery.

He also revealed that they had snatched two gold chains from the mother-son duo at Madhusudan Bridge. Then they gave one gold chain to accused Debasis Swain to sell the stolen Chain and Subrat kept the Gold Necklace with him. Besides, Subrat also confessed that a few days back he along with Jubulu also committed a series of robberies of gold chains in the Cuttack and Bhubaneswar area.

He further revealed that last year he along with one Raja alias Rajendra Samal committed robbery of one Gold Chain from an old lady near Salogaon and fled away from the spot on a white-gray Pulsar 200 RC.

“On further interrogation, he admitted that he had sold the gold ornaments to one goldsmith namely Subham Kokate of Lalbag, Cuttack. The accused persons are committed such crimes in different areas of twin cities. They are involved in a series of criminal cases which is under collection,” the police said in a press note.

According to police, around 33 criminal cases are registered against accused Subrat and 21 against Subham Kokate in different police stations in and around the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Choudwar Police Station has registered case No-088/2022, U/s- 392/34 IPC turned to U/s-392/411/34 IPC, in this regard.