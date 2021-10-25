Notorious Gangster Shakil’s Girlfriend Arrested In Cuttack

Cuttack: The Commissionerate of Police today arrested the girlfriend of notorious gangster Shakil on charges of allegedly attacking a builder in Cuttack.

The accused, identified as Mansi Nayak, was earlier arrested in 2014 in connection with a murder case Odisha.

She was also assisting Shakil in his illegal gun business and now she has been arrested for attacking a city-based builder. After the builder lodged a complaint with Lalbagh police station, she has been nabbed and forwarded to court, the police said.

Shakil is currently lodged in Choudwar jail. However, he was carrying out his illegal activities with the help of his girlfriend. Earlier, Shakil’s father and four associates have been arrested in this connection.