Notorious Criminal Killed In Road Accident

Berhampur: A notorious criminal Dilip Nayak was killed in a road accident at Ankuli near Berhampur in Ganjam district on Thursday.

According to reports, Nayak, who was on parole and was supposed to go to jail on December 22.

On Thursday, when Nayak was returning to his home on a motorcycle and hit by an unknown vehicle, and died on the spot.

He was convicted with life imprisonment in 1997 for his involvement in a murder.

Nayak was involved in several crimes, including murder, robbery, dacoity, and rioting.