Notification Issued For Brajarajnagar Bypoll

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission today issued a notification for the bypoll to the Brajarajnagar assembly constituency.

As per the notification, the election will be held on May 31.

The counting of votes will take place on June 3. The entire election process will be completed by June 5.

While the last date for filing of nomination papers is May 11, scrutiny will be done on May 12. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is May 17.

The bypoll has been necessitated following the death of sitting BJD MLA from Brajrajnagar and former Speaker Kishore Kumar Mohanty on December 30, 2021 due to cardiac arrest.