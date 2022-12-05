Nothing Phone (2) Not Launching Anytime Soon, Reveals Founder Carl Pei

What comes as great disappointment for avid gadget users eagerly waiting for the Nothing Phone (2), the London-headquartered consumer tech brand’s founder and CEO Carl Pei confirmed on Monday that the purported successor to the Nothing Phone (1) is not going to launch anytime soon.

Taking a swipe at competing Android smartphone brands, the company founder also said Nothing will not launch “dozens of products a year like many others.”

According to Pei, Nothing will focus on Nothing Phone (1) and will not be unveiling the Nothing Phone (2) in the near future. Also, the company is working towards introducing Android 13-based software updates to the Nothing Phone (1).

“Phone (2) isn’t launching anytime soon. We’re focused on doing a few things well, and won’t churn out dozens of products a year like many others. Phone (1) is our main focus. We’re cooking something really great in terms of software, Android 13 and beyond,” Pei tweeted on Monday.

Earlier, Pei had noted that the Android 13 update window for Nothing Phone (1) opens only next year, which means Nothing Phone (1) would get the Android 13 update as late as the first half of 2023.