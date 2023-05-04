Nothing Phone (2) Launch Confirmed This Summer

Nothing on Wednesday officially announced that the Nothing Phone (2) will be launching as a premium smartphone.

The company has shared a cryptic teaser on Twitter and is likely to introduce the Nothing Phone (2) in India too.

“Premium. Phone (2) is coming summer 2023. Sign-up for updates: http://nothing.tech/pages/event,” Nothing tweeted on Wednesday.

Nothing Phone (2) will be launched in the US this summer followed by an unveiling in India, media reports say.

The Nothing Phone (2) is a much-anticipated smartphone, which will be launching this summer. Previous leaks and rumours suggested that Nothing’s next phone would be launching in the third quarter (Q3). The company has teased some details about the upcoming smartphone, including key specifications, such as the processor.

As mentioned earlier, Nothing Phone (2) won’t be a mid-range device like the Nothing Phone (1). The device will be powered by top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Phone (2) may come with an updated Glyph Interface and a likely mute button.

Previous reports suggested that the smartphone will make its debut in the US, followed by other global markets, including in India.

Nothing OS Software Update:

Nothing today rolled out a new Nothing OS software update. Version 1.5.4 delivers a smoother performance and improved battery life. Plus an optimised brand font for the Cyrillic alphabet developed by a community member. Kasia Meyer.

Nothing also introduced a new limited edition of its earbuds range ‘Nothing ear casey’.