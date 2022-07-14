Nothing Phone (1) Accessories Launched In India: Details Inside

New Delhi: Nothing has launched tempered glass for protection and a clear silicone case in addition to the charging adapter. The Nothing Phone (1) supports 33W fast charging but the company has launched a much faster 45W adapter. The clear case supports wireless charging and lets you show off the transparent back panel and Glyph LED lights.

Nothing Accessories Price in India and Availability

The Nothing Power (45W) is now available for Rs 1,499, the screen protector is priced at Rs 999 and the Phone (1) transparent case is priced at Rs 1,499. All three accessories are available for purchase on Flipkart.

Nothing Power (45W) Charging Adapter

The Power (45W) comes in a white colour option only and as the name suggests it supports up to 45W charging speed, which is more than what the Phone (1) is capable of. This USB Type-C compatible charger supports PD3.0 / QC4.0+ / QC3.0 / QC2.0 / PPS enabled devices, including laptops. As for the charging speed, the Power (45W) is rated to charge the Phone(1) to 65% in 30 minutes.

Phone (1) Screen Protector

This is a 9H high-hardness tempered glass from Nothing. It is scratch and drop-resistant. It also minimizes fingerprints. Nothing says the in-display scanner will work super quick even if you apply the screen protector as this comes with a special oil coating to minimise fingerprints. With the package, you get a dust-free cleaning cloth, dust sticker and applicator for easy application.

Phone (1) Case

Lastly, the Phone (1) case is a clear polycarbonate case made up of flexible materials. It is shock-proof and lightweight in design. The case measures 162 x 80.5 x 11.4 mm and weighs 28 grams only. Even with the case on, the device will support wireless charging.