Noted Veterinarian Dr Surendra Kumar Ray Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Renowned veterinarian Dr Surendra Kumar Ray passed away here on Sunday. He was 80. Dr Ray leaves behind his wife and three sons.

Born in Jajpur district in 1942, he did his BVSc and MVSc from the Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) here.

Hugely popular among pet lovers, Dr Ray died of cardiac arrest, was retired as Professor and Head, Department of Veterinary Medicine, OUAT.

In a career spanning over 30 years, he pursued several research programmes and published 49 papers in national and international journals.

He also worked as Emeritus Scientist of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for two years.Dr Ray was also a prominent member of Rotary International.