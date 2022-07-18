Bhupinder Singh
NationalTop News

Noted Singer Bhupinder Singh Passes Away In Mumbai

By Pragativadi News Service
53

Mumbai: Veteran playback singer Bhupinder Singh, who is famous for his Bollywood numbers, died on Monday.

According to family sources, the 82-year-old singer died due to suspected colon cancer and Covid-related complications at a Mumbai hospital.

In his five-decade-long career, the singer, born in Punjab’s Amritsar, worked with the biggest names of the music industry, such as Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Bappi Lahiri, among others.

Bhupinder Singh is known for songs like Dil Dhoondta Hai, Naam Gum Jaayega, Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein, Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai, Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute among others.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 6527 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking