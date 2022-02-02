Noted Poet Pramod Kumar Mohanty Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Noted poet Professor Pramod Kumar Mohanty breathed his last here this morning. He was 82.

A native of Bagalpur, Cuttack, Mohanty was a teacher of psychology. He had authored 10 anthologies in Odia.

His first book ‘Kramasha’ was published in 1967.

Mohanty was conferred with the prestigious Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award in the year 2008 for ‘Asaranti Anasara’. He also won the 63rd Annual Bishuba Samman, an award instituted by former Odisha Chief Minister Harekrushna Mahatab and Prajatantra Prachar Samiti, Cuttack.