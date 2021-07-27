Noted Ollywood Singer Shakti Mishra Seeks Financial Support For Liver Transplant

Bhubaneswar: The family members of the noted Ollywood singer Shakti Mishra sought financial help for the liver transplant.

As per reports, Shakti’s health condition is critical and needs immediate medical attention. An immediate liver transplant was advised by doctors as there are three blockages in his heart.

Following the treatment, shakti’s family has already spent Rs 4 lakh within a year and they need more than Rs 30 lakh within two weeks for his liver transplant.

It is pertinent to mention that. Shakti Mishra is a versatile singer and gave his voice to more than 25 movies and many albums.

His son Dibyajyoti Mishra has released the following details for anyone interested in providing financial support.

Contact: Dibyajyoti Mishra

Mobile number: 9861049180

Account number: 04400110042793

IFSC code: UCBA0000440

Phonepe number: 9861049180