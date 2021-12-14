Noted lyricist Padma Shri Mitrabhanu Gountia Hospitalised

Sambalpur: Noted lyricist Padma Shri Mitrabhanu Gountia has been admitted to a hospital in Burla after he complained of chest pain on Tuesday.

According to sources, Gountia was initially admitted to a Kuchinda Sub divisional hospital and then taken to a private hospital in Burla. Later, family members admitted him to the VIMSAR, Burla at around 9:45 PM.

Padma Shri Mitrabhanu Gountia penned the iconic Sambalpuri folk song ‘Rangabati’ sung by Jitendra Haripal and Krishna Patel.

Gountia was conferred with the Padma Shri award by President Ramnath Kovind in 2020 for his contribution to the field of art.