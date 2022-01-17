Noted Lyricist Alleppey Ranganath Passes Away At 73 

Kottayam: Noted lyricist and director Alleppey Ranganath passed away at the age of 73 late last night. He was undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College as he was tested positive for Covid- 19 and had respiratory issues.

He wrote and composed music for a play by the Kanjirapally People’s Arts Club at the age of 19 and first composed music for the song Hosanna from the 1973 film, Jesus.

Ranganath recently wrote 10 keerthanas, composed in Carnatic music, based on Bible verses. He had also penned numerous Lord Ayyappa devotional songs and received this year’s Harivarasanam Award.