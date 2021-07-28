Noted Litterateur Ramchandra Behera Conferred With Atibadi Jagannath Das Award

Bhubaneswar: Noted litterateur Ramchandra Behera was on Wednesday conferred with the prestigious Atibadi Jagannath Das Award, the highest literary award of the Odisha Sahitya Akademi.

Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Minister for Odia Language Literature & Culture Department and Tourism, presented the award to Behera along with a prize amount of Rs 5 lakh at a special function held here today.

Apart from Behera, 15 other writers– Debendra Kumar Dash, Girija Shankar Sharma, Ashok Kumar Patnaik, Babaji Charan Patnaik, Baidhar Sahu, Jivan Krushna Mohapatra, Digaraj Brahma, Rudranarayan Prusti, Soubhagini Mishra, Swarajyalaxmi Mishra, Krupasindhu Nayak, Nirmalprava Nayak, Rassheswari Mishra, Radhabinod Nayak and Maheswar Mulia– were also felicitated with certificate, trophy and prize amount of Rs 1 lakh at the function.

Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman is awarded by Odisha Sahitya Akademi to Odia language litterateurs for their lifetime contribution to Odia literature. This is the most respectable honour to any litterateur by the organisation.

Notably, the Odisha Sahitya Akademi in its executive council meeting had announced the awardees.