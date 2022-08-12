Noted Kannada Singer Shivamogga Subbanna Passes Away

New Delhi: National award-winning Sugama Sangeetha singer Shivamogga Subbanna passed away here on Thursday night following a cardiac arrest. He was 83.

Notably, Subbanna was the first Kannadiga to win a National Award for playback singing for his song “Kaadu Kudure Odi Banditta” in the film “Kaadu Kudure”.

He is well known for his work in the field of ‘Sugama Sangeetha’, a genre in which poetry in Kannada is set to music, Subbanna has worked on and sung poetries of famous poets such as Kuvempu and Da Ra Bendre, and got several awards and honours. He was also a singer with Akashvani and Doordarshan and had worked as an advocate.