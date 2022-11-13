Noted Director Rakesh Kumar Passes Away

Mumbai: Veteran director Rakesh Kumar, known for films “Mr. Natwarlal”, “Khoon Pasina”, “Do Aur Do Paanch” and “Yaarana” with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, has passed away.

According to media reports, the filmmaker died after a long battle with cancer on Thursday. He was in his 80s.

Kumar served as assistant director on Prakash Mehra’s 1973 blockbuster “Zanjeer”, headlined by Bachchan, before foraying into direction with “Khoon Pasina” in 1977.