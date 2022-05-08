Noted Culture Specialist Padma Shri Rajat Kumar Kar Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Noted culture specialist, veteran commentator, Odia author and play-writer Padma Shri Rajat Kumar Kar passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday.

Kar was awarded Padma Shri in 2021 for his contribution to the revival of the dying art of Pala, in the literature and education field.

An erudite scholar, Kar was 88. He had been doing commentary on Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra since 1959. He received a number of prestigious awards for his contribution to the field of literature and education.

Professor Kar was also a noted motivational speaker, poet, radio personality and literary critic. He’s a veteran commentator for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra festival as well.

Kar was a native of Mahanga in Cuttack district. He was the brother of former Odisha Assembly Speaker and Minister Sarat Kumar Kar.

His book published in 1953 namely ‘Kabisamrat’ is a study of the literary works of Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja, a medieval poet.

The Odisha University of Culture had presented him with a doctoral degree for his outstanding contribution to Odia literature, culture and contemporary society.