Noted Classical Vocalist Pandit Damodar Hota Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Noted Odissi classical vocalist and musician Pandit Dr Damodar Hota Hota passed away late at night on Saturday. He was 87.

He was suffering from cardiac ailments over the past few years. Last night, he succumbed while being rushed to a private hospital here.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep condolences on Dr Hota’s demise. Naveen tweeted:

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ହିନ୍ଦୁସ୍ଥାନୀ ଶାସ୍ତ୍ରୀୟ ସଙ୍ଗୀତଜ୍ଞ ଗୁରୁ ତଥା ପଣ୍ଡିତ ଦାମୋଦର ହୋତାଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଉଡ୍ରପଦ୍ଧତ୍ତୀୟ ସଙ୍ଗୀତର ଗବେଷଣା ଓ ପ୍ରଚାର ପ୍ରସାର କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ନିଜ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ ସେ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବେ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 6, 2022

“I am deeply saddened after learning about the death of the eminent Hindustani classical musician, vocalist and Guru, Pandit Damodar Hota. He will always be remembered for his contribution to promoting and research on Uddra Paddhatiya Sangeet. I pray for the immortal soul and express condolences for the bereaved family members.”

Hota is recognised as a Guru in Hindustani as well as Odissi classical singing. He was also a musicologist and composer.