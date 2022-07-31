Noted Bengali And Odia Singer Nirmala Mishra No More

Kolkata: Veteran Odia and Bengali Singer Nirmala Mishra breathed her last in the early hours of Sunday at her residence. She was 81.

According to reports, Mishra had suffered a massive heart attack.

Born in 1938 in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, Mishra is a recipient of the Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Das Award, which was conferred on the singer for her lifetime contribution to Odia music.

Her melodies in the Bengali language include ‘Eamon Ekta Jhinuk’, ‘Bolo to Arshi’ and ‘Eai Banglar Mati Te’.

Some audience favorite songs in the Odia language are ‘Nida Bhara Raati Madhu Jhara Janha’ and ‘Mo Mana Beena Ra Taare’.