Noted artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates India’s G20 presidency logo on sand
Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created India’s G20 presidency logo at Puri Beach in Odisha, ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.
The G20 logo created at the beach is 150 feet long and 50 feet wide.
Welcome to all delegates for #G20Summit2023 at #Delhi . We have created world’s Largest #G20 logo on Sand ,150ft long 50ft wide at #Puri sea beach in Odisha.@g20org pic.twitter.com/vAE8R3P0CK
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 9, 2023
