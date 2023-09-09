Sudarsan Pattnaik
State

Noted artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates India’s G20 presidency logo on sand

By Pragativadi News Service
0

Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created India’s G20 presidency logo at Puri Beach in Odisha, ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The G20 logo created at the beach is 150 feet long and 50 feet wide.

Pragativadi News Service 26686 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking