Noted Artist Lalat Mohan Patnaik To Be Conferred With Dharmapada Award

Bhubaneswar: Noted artist Lalat Mohan Patnaik will be felicitated with the prestigious Dharmapada Award 2021, the highest award in the field of Arts given by Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi.

The Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi on Thursday announced the name of the recipient of the Dharmapada Award for the year 2021.

The Akademi is also to felicitate five other artists namely Jyotirmayee Mohanty, Baldev Maharatha, Panchanan Sur, Durga Charan Panda, and Devendra Mishra.

Dharmapada Award carries a purse of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and shawl, the special felicitation awardees will each be felicitated with Rs 1 lakh cash and a citation.