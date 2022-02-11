NOTA Option In ULB Polls In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: For the first time in the upcoming election to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Odisha, voters will be allowed to use the None of the above (NOTA) option.

An order to implement the new provision was issued by the State Election Commission (SEC), Odisha.

“The State Election Commission, in exercise of powers vested in it under Article 243-ZA of the Constitution, directs that the option NOTA (none of the above) will be provided to the electors for the general elections to Urban Local Bodies,” read the order.

The words NOTA will be printed in the last panel after the last candidate and the NOTA symbol will be printed on the symbol column, it said.

The elections to three-tier Panchayati Raj institutions in Odisha will take place in five phases on February 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24.