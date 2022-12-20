Not Suicide, It’s Pre-Planned Murder, Alleges Gobinda Sahu’s Wife

Bhubaneswar: Hours after the recovery of the hanging body of the Gobinda Sahu on jail premises, the prime accused in Mamita Meher murder case, his wife Susama Sahu today lodged a complaint at K Gaan police station alleging his death as a case of murder.

“He (Gobinda) has not committed suicide. It was a pre-planned murder. My husband was so strong that he would not take such extreme step. I had also spoken to him yesterday. He was absolutely normal. He enquired about my health and my mother-in-law’s condition,” Susama told media persons.

Asked, to whom she holds responsible, she said that he was under judicial custody. Those who were in charge of his security are responsible for his death, she alleged.

Susama who knew the news from mobile phone said that her husband had fell prey to a big conspiracy.

Meanwhile, a Crime Branch probe has been ordered into the death of the under trial prisoner.

DGP Suni Bansal has directed the Crime Branch to probe the case. A special team led by CB DSP Bijay Mallik has left for Kantabanji to take over the case.

The team has also been accompanied by cyber and forensic experts to cooperate with the investigation.

Notably, Gobinda Sahoo who has been behind the bars in Mamita Meher murder case was found hanging from a tree on the premises of Kantabanji sub-jail.

As soon as the news spread, Opposition BJP and Congress lambasted the government alleging foul play in the death case.

It may be mentioned, that Gobinda was scheduled to be produced in the court of judicial magistrate first class on Tuesday.