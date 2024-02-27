Not out of syllabus, but there was choice deficit in Physics paper, CHSE Clarifies Exam Discrepancies

Not out of syllabus, but there was choice deficit in Physics paper, says CHSE Clarifies Exam Discrepancies

Bhubaneswar: Amid the allegations that around 27 marks questions in the physics paper in the ongoing Plus-II examination were out of the syllabus, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) today admitted the error but denied that the questions were out of the syllabus.

At a press meet, CHSE examination controller Ashok Nayak said that no question came out of the syllabus. But, there was a choice deficit in some questions.

“The Physics question paper was prepared based on the syllabus of regular and ex-regular students. There was no issue in the questions for ex-regular students. But, there are some choice deficits in cases of regular students,” Nayak said.

Three choice deficits were reported in the Question no-3 which is of 2 marks each. Similarly, one choice deficit was seen in Question- 4 while some others were in Group-C section of seven marks each, he added.

“Our expert committee will soon meet and discuss the matter. The panel usually suggests the grace mark for the students. This time, we will also follow the recommendations of the committee regarding grace mark for the choice deficit,” he informed.

“We observed choice deficit of a total 19 marks. Students who have attempted are entitled to get grace marks,” the CHSE official said.