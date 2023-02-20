Not NIMHANS, Gopal Das’ Mental Health Check Up To Be Done At Choudwar Jail

Jharsuguda: A team of psychiatrists will further examine and evaluate the mental health of Gopal Das, the lone accused in the murder of Naba Das, at Choudwar jail.

Jharsuguda JMFC today allowed the Crime Branch to do so at the jail while rejecting a petition seeking Gopal’s mental health examination at NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences) in Bangalore.

A Special Medical Board was constituted consisting of four Psychiatric experts, which examined the accused and carried out analysis at Jharsuguda. The Board further advised for a detailed examination of the accused to come to a definite conclusion about his mental health.

Based on the medical board’s advice, the Crime Branch had prayed the court for further comprehensive psychological/ psychometrical/ mental evaluation at NIMHANS , Bangalore, Karnatak. The court, however, rejected the prayer.

The CB stated that accused Gopal had a prolonged history of mental illness.

The probe team is examining the court order and is contemplating to move higher forum.