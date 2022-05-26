Not Governor, Bengal CM To Be Chancellor Of State-Run Varsities

Kolkata: The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will replace the Governor as Chancellor of all state-run universities as the state cabinet took the decision on Thursday.

The state cabinet’s decision was announced by Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu after the cabinet meeting.

Accordingly, the law will be amended by the state government in the assembly to make CM the Chancellor of state-run universities.

The decision comes in the backdrop of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s run-ins with the state government over appointments of vice-chancellors across universities.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had earlier alleged that the state government had appointed several Vice-Chancellors without Raj Bhavan’s consent.

Earlier this year, Governor Dhankhar had alleged that VCs of 25 universities were appointed illegally without Chancellor’s approval.