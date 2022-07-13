Not Carried Away By Applause & Criticism: Jasprit Bumrah

Oval: Jasprit Bumrah’s terrific spell of 6-19 with the ball helped India to a comfortable 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI at The Oval.

The right-arm pacer said that he does not get carried away by applause and criticism and is focused on his own evaluation and preparation.

“See, it was a good day and then you get applauded. But I am the type of person who does not get carried away by applause and criticism. Today was a good day, but I do not think about where I am at in each format, I always focus on trying to do what I can do. Very grateful for the applause you get, but I always try to keep a stable head.

“I always like to stay in the present, these days there is outside noise, too many opinions. There can be confusion that can get created, so I try to focus on my own evaluation and my preparation. If I tick all the boxes, what I can do, I do that and I accept the result that comes after. I try to remain consistent and that gives me stability,” Bumrah said in the post-match press conference.

Rohit praises Dhawan, bowlers

Post the game, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma heaped praise on the bowlers for their magnificent performance and further credited opening batter Shikhar Dhawan as well.

“Looking at the pitch and the overhead conditions, it (bowling) was the right call to make. We never really worry about the conditions. We saw during the T20s as well when the pitch was flat; we came out and did the job. Today was more suitable for the fast bowlers. When you play in conditions like that, you need to understand what kind of assistance bowlers are going to get. We know the quality of the bowlers.

“Dhawan and I have played a lot of cricket together. We understand each other well. We know what he brings for us; a very experienced player,” said Rohit in the post-match presentation.