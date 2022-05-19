Not All Men Are Bad & Not All Women Are Good: Actor Turned MP Anubhav Breaks Down In Social Media Post

Cuttack: Posting an emotional video in his recent social media post, Actor-turned-MP Anubhav Mohanty broke down and the video has now gone viral.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Mohanty took to social media on Thursday and poured his heart out over his ‘failed’ marriage with actress Varsha Priyadarshini.

Mohanty starts the 30-minutes long video by praying to Lord Jagannath and giving love to his fans and seeking blessings from his well-wishers.

Anubhav said choosing a life partner was the only mistake he committed and it has ruined his life. He said he fell in love in 2008 and loved her the most in the world. And after six years of courtship, they finally got married.

Speaking on the court cases, Anubhav said, “I had never seen a police station and a court in my life. I have to endure all this only because of love. Why a man is always portrayed as the villain in marriage while every word said by the woman is taken as the gospel of truth?”

At the end of the video, the actor has written: “A must watch the video to know the truth or the untold reality behind the marital discord between Anubhav Mohanty and Varsha Priyadarshini!

Reportedly, Varsha Priyadarshini had filed a case of domestic violence against Mohanty in the SDJM court in Cuttack in September 2020.

The case was filed under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act against the MP for allegedly assaulting and harassing Varsha. In her petition, Varsha had appealed to the court seeking maintenance from Anubhav.

He has also said, “REQUEST ALL TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO AND GIVE YOUR VALUABLE OPINIONS.