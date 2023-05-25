Nor’wester wreaks havoc in Coastal Odisha; SRC seeks damage report

Bhubaneswar: Nor’wester wreaked havoc in Coastal Odisha on Thursday afternoon and widespread damages have been reported from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Pipili, Puri and Athagarh areas.

According to reports, the Special Relief Commissioner has directed Collectors to furnish a report on damages incurred due to the nor’wester. He also asked officials to liaise with DISCOMS for immediate power restoration.

After days of heatwave conditions, the Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack and Puri got a respite from the scorching heat after thunderstorms followed by lightning and gusty winds reaching 80 kmph stormed the regions.

By 11:30 in the morning, the day temperature crossed 39 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar. In the afternoon, thunderstorms and rain lashed the entire state capital.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a warning this morning. “Light to moderate Rain or Thunderstorm, Lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to affect some parts of districts DHENKANAL, CUTTACK (Including CUTTACK CITY) & BHUBANESWAR (Including BHUBANESWAR CITY), the warning read.

Under the influence of nor’wester, uprooted trees blocked vehicular communication between Banki and Cuttack. Many uprooted trees were found lying on the road near Kushapangi.

Similarly, Cuttack and Puri witnessed heavy downpour. Due to the gusty wind, many houses suffered damages and vehicular movement came to a standstill.