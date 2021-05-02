Nor’wester Warning Issued For Several Odisha Dists In Next 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre issued a Nor’wester alert for several districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

According to an IMD’s bulletin, “Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Bihar and neighbourhood and a trough stretching from Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim to north interior Odisha, there will be thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph at one or two places in the coastal districts in the south and north and some parts of interior north Odisha.”

Apart from this, the IMD also issued thundersquall warning with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph for seven districts and advised the people to stay on alert and move to safer places as there will be minor damage to loose and unsecured structures. Apart from this, there will be minor damage to the standing crops and banana trees.

The condition will prevail for four days till May 5.

In view of the nor’wester, the IMD has issued yellow and orange warning for the following districts.

On the other hand, there will be no large change in the heat wave condition in most parts of western Odisha due to the weakening of the cyclonic circulation over northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood and a trough stretching from the northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood to central parts of West Bengal across Jharkhand.