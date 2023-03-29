Nor’wester returns to Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by heavy rains in several districts of Odisha due to western disturbances till April 1. The effect of western disturbance is likely to be most on March 31, a bulletin released by the IMD said.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at one or more places in Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Cuttack and Khurda districts from Wednesday to Saturday. The weather condition in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deoghar, Kendrapada, Jajpur and Bhadarak is likely to be the same during this week.

Most places are likely to expect gusty surface wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph.

The Collectors of different districts have been advised to keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality. People have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and take safe shelter during thunderstorms to protect themselves from lightning.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain/thunderstorm has occurred in a few places over the districts of south Odisha and one or two places of north Odisha districts with heavy rainfall at one or two places in Gajapati in south coastal Odisha during the last 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 37.0°C was recorded at Boudh and the lowest minimum temperature of 16.5°C was also recorded at Boudh in the plains of Odisha.